Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two detained in Noakhali

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Nov 28: Two persons were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Begumganj and Hatiya upazilas of the district in two days.
Police, in a drive, arrested an accused in a number of murder cases from Uttar Parchim Eklashpur area in Begumganj Upazila on Friday morning.
Arrested Abdul Karim alias Royel, 31, is also the second-in-command of notorious 'Sumon Bahini'.
Following his statement, police recovered a local pipegun, a cartridge and three knives from a bamboo cluster in a graveyard.
Begumganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge M Quamruzzaman Shikder confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.
On the other hand, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested a man along with 126 yaba tablets from Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Arrested Md Hasan alias Emon, 23, is the son of Meheraj of Sonadia Village in the upazila.  
BCG Hatiya South Zone Station Commander Lt Bishwajit Barua said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in Kalirchar area in the afternoon and arrested Emon with the yaba tablets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Vegetable farming on floating bed popular at Fakirhat
Naogaon UP chairman suspended for irregularities
Two detained in Noakhali
Four found dead in four districts
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Man dies of corona in Thakurgaon
Four nabbed in rape cases in 3 dists


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft