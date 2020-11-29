Two detained in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Nov 28: Two persons were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Begumganj and Hatiya upazilas of the district in two days.

Police, in a drive, arrested an accused in a number of murder cases from Uttar Parchim Eklashpur area in Begumganj Upazila on Friday morning.

Arrested Abdul Karim alias Royel, 31, is also the second-in-command of notorious 'Sumon Bahini'.

Following his statement, police recovered a local pipegun, a cartridge and three knives from a bamboo cluster in a graveyard.

Begumganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge M Quamruzzaman Shikder confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

On the other hand, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested a man along with 126 yaba tablets from Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Arrested Md Hasan alias Emon, 23, is the son of Meheraj of Sonadia Village in the upazila.

BCG Hatiya South Zone Station Commander Lt Bishwajit Barua said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in Kalirchar area in the afternoon and arrested Emon with the yaba tablets.





