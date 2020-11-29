Four found dead in four districts

Four persons were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Satkhira, Bogura, Khulna and Rangamati, in two days.

SATKHIRA: Police recovered the body of a 15-day-old baby from a septic tank in Hawalkhali Village of the district town early Saturday after 30 hours of his missing.

Deceased Sohan went missing on Thursday noon while his mother was sleeping in the house.

Police started investigation after a general diary was lodged in this connection.

At one stage of interrogation, the deceased's father Shohag confessed that Sohan had been suffering from various diseases including pneumonia and heart problem, and he had not enough money to arrange his proper treatment: so he threw the baby inside the tank.

As per his statement, police recovered the body about 1am and, later, arrested the parents.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a man from Mahasthangarh area in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Hafez Salauddin alias Bulu Huzur, 60, son of late Mohiuddin of Gobindapur Village in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district. He worked at a hafizia madrasa in Saharpukur area.

Quoting family members, police said the man went out of the house on Thursday afternoon, but did not return.

Later, locals saw his body in the said area about 12:30pm and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sibganj Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Badiuzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, the body bore no injury marks.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police recovered an unknown man's body from Keshabpur Upazila of Jashore on Friday morning. On information, Dumuria police recovered the body from Taltala area on the Chuknagar-Jashore Highway about 6:30am.

Kharnia Highway PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza said the man might have been killed in a road accident.

However, the body was buried at a local graveyard as the identity of the deceased could not be known, the OC added.

RANGAMATI: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from his room in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Rashedul Islam, 15, was the son of Mohammad Ali of Madrasapara area in the upazila. He worked at a motorcycle garage.

The deceased's father said they found the hanging body in his room in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







