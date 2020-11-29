Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Naogaon and Thakurgaon, in three days.
NAOGAON: An ethnic community day labourer was killed in a road accident in Niamatpur Upazila of the district early Friday.
Deceased Ramdas Pahan, 40, was a resident of Benipur Adibasi Para Village in the upazila.
Police sources said he fell down from a running trolley about 4:30am, and died on the spot.
Niamatpur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.
THAKURGAON: A young man was killed in a road accident in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Abu Sayeed, 35, was the son of Abed Ali of Sangaon Village in the upazila.
Police sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Abu Sayeed in Baliapukur area on the Thakurgaon-Baliadangi Road in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.
Baliadangi PS OC (Investigation) Abdus Sabur confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Vegetable farming on floating bed popular at Fakirhat
Naogaon UP chairman suspended for irregularities
Two detained in Noakhali
Four found dead in four districts
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Man dies of corona in Thakurgaon
Four nabbed in rape cases in 3 dists


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft