Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Naogaon and Thakurgaon, in three days.

NAOGAON: An ethnic community day labourer was killed in a road accident in Niamatpur Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Ramdas Pahan, 40, was a resident of Benipur Adibasi Para Village in the upazila.

Police sources said he fell down from a running trolley about 4:30am, and died on the spot.

Niamatpur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A young man was killed in a road accident in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Abu Sayeed, 35, was the son of Abed Ali of Sangaon Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Abu Sayeed in Baliapukur area on the Thakurgaon-Baliadangi Road in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Baliadangi PS OC (Investigation) Abdus Sabur confirmed the incident.





