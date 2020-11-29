Man dies of corona in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Nov 28: A man of the district died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka in the last 24 hours.

The deceased, aged about 55, was a resident of Pirganj Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 26 in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

So far, a total of 1,361 people have contracted the virus in the district.

Of them, 1,178 people have recovered from the virus here.





