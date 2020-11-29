Four nabbed in rape cases in 3 dists

Four persons including two local leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were arrested in separate rape cases in three districts- Kurigram, Narsingdi and Khagrachhari, in three days.

KURIGRAM: Police arrested a man for raping a minor girl in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The arrested person is Habibur Rahman, son of late Sayed Ali, a resident of Charbaladia Village under Sonahat Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Habibur Rahman took the girl, 5, to his house on Wednesday afternoon, after provoking her to give coconut.

Later, he violated her there.

Hearing her scream, the family members rescued the girl and took her to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex first and later on to Kurigram Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Habibur Rahman managed to flee the scene at that time.

Later, the victim's father lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) on Thursday evening in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Habibur Rahman on Saturday noon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari PS Atiar Rahman confirmed the matter.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Two BCL leaders were arrested in separate rape cases in Raipura Upazila of the district in two days.

Police arrested Raipura Upazila unit BCL President Asadul Haque Chowdhury Shakil, son of former head teacher of Pahartali Kalim Uddin High School and Raipura Upazila Awami League leader Aminul Haque Chowdhury on Friday for allegedly raping a schoolgirl.

Raipura PS OC Mohsinul Kadir said acting on a tip-off, police arrested Shakil from a restaurant adjacent to the Biswa Road under Sarail Upazila of Brahmanbaria in the afternoon.

The case statement reads that Shakil had a love affair with the schoolgirl for over six months. When the girl insisted him to marry her, Shakil called the girl about 10pm on October 22 and took her to Government Raju Auditorium at Srirampur, where he allegedly raped her with the help of caretaker Sumon.

Sensing the rape incident inside the auditorium, locals surrounded it. However, Shakil managed to flee leaving the girl at the auditorium. On information, police went to the auditorium and rescued the girl.

Later, police arrested the caretaker Sumon.

On the following day, police sent the girl to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for medical test.

On the other hand, police arrested Dipu Mia, 22, organising secretary of Municipal unit BCL and son of Shahid Mia of Ramnagar Hati Village under the municipality on Thursday afternoon for attempting to rape a housewife.

According to the case statement, Dipu attempted to rape the woman, 29, in the morning. Hearing the victim's scream, locals rushed there and rescued her.

However, Dipu managed to flee at that time.

Later, police arrested him in the afternoon after filing of a case with Raipura PS.

The PS OC Mohsinul Kadir confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A young man of Ramgarh Upazila in the district was arrested in a case filed over rape of a madrasa girl on Thursday night.

Arrested Belal Hossen, 23, is a resident of Darogapara area in Ramgarh Municipality.

The victim's family member filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Ramgarh PS on Thursday.

According to the case statement, Belal entered the victim's house about 10pm on August 5 last and violated her with a false promise of marriage.

The victim kept mum in fear of social humiliation and did not disclose the matter to anyone. On November 25, she revealed the matter to her aunt.

Later, a case was filed in this connection.

Ramgarh PS OC Md Shamsuzzaman said they arrested Belal from Sonaipul Bazaar on Thursday night.

The accused gave confessional statements about the rape under section 160 before a court on Friday afternoon.

He was, later, sent to jail, the OC added.





