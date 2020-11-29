

Char Kukri Mukri to be linked with Char Fasson through cross dam

Making a cross dam over the Buragouranga River, connecting channel of the Meghna and the Tentulia rivers, the island will be linked to the mainland, official sources said.

With the raising of the cross dam, direct land communication between Char Kukri Mukri and Char Fasson Upazila will be opened. It is about 120 kilometres away from district headquarters.

About 400 years back, the Char Kukri Mukri Island emerged in the Bay of Bengal. Char Kukri Mukri Union consists of Babuganj, Nabinagar, Rasulpur, Aminpur, Shahbazpur, Muslim Para, Char Patila and Sharif Para areas. About 10,000 people live here. Most of them are illiterate.

People of Char Kukri Mukri, Char Manika, Char Mantaj and other coastal areas have been going to Char Fasson and the district headquarters by boat or trawler taking life risks.

People of different professions have to face hassle waiting for boat or trawler. Taking patients to hospital is being hampered. Several lakh people live in these localities. Surrounded by river and sea, they are living like captive locals.

Mainly due to communication detachment, inhabitants of these localities are laying back from education, healthcare and other civic facilities. So, they have been demanding inclusion with the mainland through developing communication.

To justify the feasibility of the localities, Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) has formed an expert committee. It has already visited the islands.

Bhola BWDB-2 undertook the project surrounding Char Kukri Mukri. As per the project proposal, the cross dam will be built in Char Manika Union.

Char Kukri Mukri Union Chairman Abul Hashem Mahajan said, after building the cross dam over the Buragouranga River, direct communication of the char dwellers with the upazila will begin. Also they will be economically developed. At the same time, the government will get huge tourism revenue from Char Kukri Mukri.

However, Bhola BWDB-2 Executive Engineer Hasan Mahmud suggested two ways. One, dams can be built on both ends of the Buragouranga River for communication between Char Kukri Mukri and Char Makina unions. It will suspend the flow of the Meghna and the Tentulia rivers through Buragouranga. The government will be benefitted by the vast marsh.

Also, thousands of hectares of land will be reclaimed. Through socio-economic developments, people in these localities will be partners to the national development.

Two, if cross dam is raised, Char Kukri Mukri and Char Mantaj will be directly connected with Char Fasson and Bhola.

Secretary of the Water Resources Ministry Kabir Bin Anwar will come here to see the options, he informed.



