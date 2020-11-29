1,280 ha land to be brought under wheat farming in Kishoregnaj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 28: The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has taken a massive programme to cultivate wheat in 11 upazilas out of 13 in the district in this Robi season.

DAE sources said, a total of 1,280 hectares of land would be brought under wheat cultivation this year with the production target of 4,096 metric tonnes of wheat.

The upazila wise breakup of the land is: 65 ha in Hossainpur, 35 ha in Kishoreganj Sadar, 35 ha in Pakundia, 25 ha in Katiadi, 1,000 ha in Karimganj, 10 ha in Tarail, 5 ha in Mitamoin, 10 ha in Austagram, 50 ha in Bajitpur, 30 ha in Kuliarchar, and 15 ha in Bhairab.

Additional Deputy Director (Crop) of Kishoreganj DAE Md Eshak Parvez said the field workers and crop specialists of the DAE have started rendering their field level services and exchanging views with the farmers to educate them about the modern method of wheat cultivation for achieving best yielding rate with minimum production cost.

Earlier, to make the farming programme a success, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation and its approved dealers distributed high quality wheat seeds to the farmers of the district at fair price.

Besides, the authorities concerned have taken adequate steps to ensure smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistance and other inputs to the growers while commercial banks and other financial institutions providing easy term agriculture loans to the poor and marginal farmers to help them cultivate wheat in their lands without economic hardship.











