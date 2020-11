Sacheton Nagorik Samaj, Patnitala Upazila unit in Naogaon







Sacheton Nagorik Samaj, Patnitala Upazila unit in Naogaon, formed a human chain in Nazipur Bus Stand area in the upazila on Saturday, demanding arrest of and punishment for the killers of Tania Akhter Meem, who was found dead at Islamia Clinic and Digital Diagnostic Centre on November 18 last. photo: observer