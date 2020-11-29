

Sugarcane farmers and workers of Setabganj Sugar Mills jointly formed a human chain in front of mills gate in Bochaganj Upazila of Dinajpur on Saturday to press home their five-point charter of demands including suspension of process to close state-owned sugar mills across the country. Convener of Sugar Industry Protection Committee and President of Sugarcane Farmers' Welfare Association Md Foyzul Alam Chowdhury Bablu spoke in the programme. photo: observer