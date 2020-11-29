Video
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:58 AM
Home Countryside

Roads being built with substandard materials at Baraigram

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Nov 28: Substandard materials are allegedly being used to build two roads in Moshinda and Kumrul villages under Baraigram Upazila of the district.
It has been alleged that in the dark of night, these low quality construction materials are being dumped on the roads.
The contractor is not paying heed to the locals' protests in this connection.
According to Upazila Engineering Department sources, Tk 69 lakh was allocated for building 1.1 kilometre road ranging from Abdul Halimer Bari to Pakar Matha in Moshinda Village of Nagar Union, and Tk 68 lakh for one km road ranging from Kumrul Boro Masjid to Dulu Hazir Bari of Joari Union.
A company Islam Construction of Natore got the work orders of these two roads. But the road in Kumrul is being constructed by sub-contractor Sohel.
After cutting box, the work remained suspended for 10 months. And very recently, the work has been resumed, but poor quality chip and sand are being used, it was alleged.
A visit to the road in Kumrul found dumping of low quality brick chips on the road. These are being dumped in the dark of night, locals alleged.
On the other hand, clay and dirt mixed chips, lifted from brickfields, are being used in building the road at Moshinda. About 25 per cent of the chips are mixed with dust. The sub-base layers of the two roads are scheduled to be six-inch high. But these will not be more than three to four inches. The chip and sand ratio will be 60:40. But it is being breached.
After cutting box, sand up to six-inch deep must be dumped following road rolling. But it is not being followed. By rolling the box, sand is supposed to be dumped. But it is not being followed too.
A local Raihan Ali of Moshinda Village said very low quality chips are being used to build the road; sand quality is also bad.  Quantities of chip and sand are not being maintained following the rules, he added.
"We objected to it. But the contractor is not heeding it. If the road is raised in such way, it will break within three to four months," he also said.
Badsha Mia of Kumrul Village said, since the beginning, locals are objecting to the quality of the work. But making no heed at all, contractors' men are dropping trucks of low quality chips on the road.
The road will not last for long as it is being built with low quality chips, he added.
In Moshinda area, a representative of the contractor Prodip said, low-quality chips will no longer be used.
Asked about the huge pile of chips along roadside, he could not give proper answer.
Upazila Engineer Abdur Rahim said, "Many have alleged about the low-quality construction. I have asked the contractor to use good quality materials."


