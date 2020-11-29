3,150 farmers to get Tk 35 lakh incentives at Kamalnagar

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 28: A total of 3,150 farmers in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district will get Tk 35 lakh agri-incentives to recover losses caused by natural calamities including storm and tidal surge.

Under the agriculture rehabilitation programme, a total of 2,500 farmers of the upazila will get Tk 26,19,380, and more 650 small and marginal farmers will get seed and fertiliser of worth Tk 9.72 lakh.

Already, the agriculture department has started to list the beneficiary farmers. They will get the incentives soon after the list is approved.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources, the agriculture sector in the upazila suffered huge damage due to depression in the Bay of Bengal, two times' downpour and tidal surge.

Under the Robi Incentive Programme, 650 small and marginal farmers will get seeds of Boro, wheat, maize, mustard, sunflower, groundnut, mung bean, and fertilisers.

Each farmer will get one kg Boro seed, 20 kg wheat seed, two kg maize seed, one kg mustard seed, one kg sunflower seed, 10 kg groundnut seed and five kg mung bean seed. Also each of them will get 10 kg of Di-Ammonium Phosphate and Muriate of Potash fertilisers.

Upazila Agriculture Officer (Acting) Md Iktarul Islam said, to recover losses due to natural calamities requiring increased productions of crop, this incentive is being given. This support will make them interested and production will increase.

He also said, according to the Upazila Agriculture Rehabilitation Committee, listing the beneficiary farmers has already begun.

For allocating the incentive card, a master roll database will be prepared by sub-assistant agriculture officer of the concerned block. It will carry stamp size photo of the farmers. In the subsidy space of the card, the amount of subsidy will be mentioned.

In addition, farmers without cards will be given the same under master roll attaching their addresses, contact numbers, ID numbers and stamp size photos.



