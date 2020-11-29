College student ‘commits suicide’ at Dumuria

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Nov 28: A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday dawn.

Deceased Md Abu Sufian Gazi, 20, a twelfth grader at Shahapur Madhugram College, was the son of Khorshed Gazi of Andulia Village. Local sources said Abu Sufian developed a love affair with a girl of the college. As the girl got married a couple of weeks back, he hanged self at his room at dawn out of frustration.

Being informed, Raghunathpur Camp police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. An unnatural death case was filed with Dumuria Police Station in this connection.







