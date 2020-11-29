Video
Home Countryside

Local Government Election

Candidacy expectants active in Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Nov 28: Candidacy expectants are active in campaigning ahead of local government election in the district.
Schedules for election of union parishad (UP) and municipality are not yet announced. At union level, chairman candidates are working to get voter support in their favour. Member candidates are also seeking votes.
The campaigners are using different modes to attract voters. Colourful banners, placards and festoons are hanging at different public places, leaflets are being distributed, and campaigning through social media is also going on.
Most of the probable candidates are from Awami League (AL) and its front wings. Less known and new candidates are more active to introduce themselves to voters.
The elections here will be held in four municipalities and 51 UPs.
Pirojpur Municipality Mayor and district AL Vice-President Md Habibur Rahman Malek is conducting public relation and meetings at ward level.
Juba League central committee leader Md Kamruzzaman Khan Shamim, and local AL leader Jashim Uddin Khan are also campaigning actively.
District BNP General Secretary (GS) Professor Alamgir Hossain said, as per party central decision, they are taking preparation. Nomination form distribution is going on, and five mayoral candidates have already collected forms.
District AL GS Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader said, central committee will finalise the candidature and the use of party symbol in the election.
Women candidates for both reserve and common seats are also campaigning.   
Central committee leader of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal Advocate Ahsanul Kabir Badal said, considering the current corona situation, they will conduct campaign.


