Illegal arms accumulation disturbs normal life in CHT

RANGAMATI, Nov 28: Illegal arms accumulation by regional groups in Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) areas is destroying normal life in the region.

Illegal arms based incidents including murders and coups happen every day. Such demonstrations are vitiating common life here. Peace is being breached in the locality. Hundreds of mothers have been bereaved.

There are five regional parties in the CHT. These are: Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (Santu Group), United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-Prasit Group), Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (Larma Reformation Group), UPDF (Reformation Group), and newly formed Mog Liberal Front (MLF).

According to sources, MLF is staying in Bandarban, and in Rajasthali and Kaptai upazilas of Rangamati.

Frequently, clashes are occurring among them as they are staying in the same locations. At present, five regional parties in Rangamati, three in Bandarban and four in Khagrachhari districts are maintaining positions. For arms-based clashes, normal life in these localities is being hampered.

Also free movement and arms spreading are going on as most border points of the hill tracts and India and Myanmar are open.

People's movements from India are noticed through Baghaichhari, Barkal and Jurachhari of Rangamati. It is taking place also through Bilaichhari and Rajasthali with Myanmar.

Recently, Arakan Army's hideout was detected in College Para area of Rajasthali.

One Dr. Reniso was arrested. One wounded person was found in her house, who became victim of mine explosion in Myanmar with hands missing. She was treating the wounded.

For several days, clashes have been occurring one after another in Baghaichhari, Rajasthali and Kaptai areas among these conflicting groups. These are taking place due to dominance exercises. Due to their demonstrations of arms, panic and horror are prevailing in the hilly localities.

In the beginning of the current month, two were killed in gunfight at Baghaichhari. On November 20, five died in a gunfight between two groups at Rajasthali while several others were wounded. One of the wounded died after admitting into Chattogram Medical College Hospital, on November 22.

Recently, an arms consignment was seized by the BSF when it was entering the hill tracts. With the arms, three Bangladeshi tribal citizens were also nabbed. According to their statements, these were brought in for an armed regional group.

On September 29, 2020 morning, 30 sophisticated AK-47 and 8,000 explosives were seized by BSF. In this connection, three persons were arrested, according to reliable sources of BSF.

That deadly arms consignment was seized along Tripura-Mizoram international border point. BSF claimed, the destination of this consignment was Bangladesh's hilly regional terrorist groups. Earlier, such arms consignments were seized by the BSF.

On September 29, BSF in a statement said, these three persons belong to international arms smuggling syndicate. On a specific information of trafficking a big arms cache, BSF's intelligent branch conducted operation in Fuldangaseo zone of Mizoram. Later the consignment was seized 15 kilometres away from Indian border.

One woman leader of Rangamati Tuku Talukder said, after the hill tract agreement, the hilly illegal arms remained un-seized. She said, for these illegal arms, panic has gripped hilly people.

She stressed the need for discussion among the regional parties to reinstate peace by expediting arms recovery drive.

An ex-student leader in Rangamati Jahangir Alam Munna said, despite implementation of the hill tracts agreement, many illegal arms exist. To bring back peace, illegal arms should be seized, he opined.

Law-enforcers should be more active to seize illegal arms, he added. He came up with a key point that all the regional organisations should be seen in the one eye by the administration.

Chairman of Food Ministry Affairs Standing Committee Dipankar Talukder, MP, said, movement of common people in the hilly areas is being hampered because of the illegal arms holders. They are trying to make own bases through arms demonstration and extortion.

Arms and terrorism never bring peace to people. It is contrary to religious practices, he added.









