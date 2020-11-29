Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kashmir votes first time since autonomy cancelled

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Kashmir votes first time since autonomy cancelled

Kashmir votes first time since autonomy cancelled

SRINAGAR, Nov 28: Voters in Indian-administered Kashmir went to the polls on Saturday amid a heavy security presence in the first direct elections in the disputed region since the government stripped its semi-autonomy last year.
Under high alert for attacks by separatist militants, dozens of police and paramilitaries carrying machine guns surrounded each voting station while the army kept up street patrols.
Observers said only small numbers braved the security, coronavirus fears and snow-covered terrain to elect members of their local councils. Voting is to be held over eight days up to December 19 with the count to start three days later. At a polling booth in the Kashmir valley, Faizi, 70, told AFP she had voted "to facilitate development work, like paving the roads."
The Himalayan region, which is also claimed by Pakistan, has been under a heavy security blanket since the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government imposed direct rule in August 2019.
Two soldiers were killed in an ambush blamed on militants in the main city Srinagar on Thursday.
Thermal scanners were set up at polling booths and staff handed out facemasks and hand sanitiser as precautions against the coronavirus.
While the local councils have only limited powers, several Kashmir political parties, including the influential National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have formed an alliance to campaign for the restoration of the region's political autonomy.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India farmers, police face-off
Thai protesters move to suburbs
Brexit talks resume in London
Kashmir votes first time since autonomy cancelled
China minister to meet Nepal PM Oli today
US has closed 10 bases in Afghanistan
‘Highly speculative’ to say C-19 did not emerge in China: WHO
Europe virus toll crosses 400,000, shops reopen in France


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft