China minister to meet Nepal PM Oli today

BEIJING, Nov 28: China is sending defence minister Wei Fenghe to Nepal for a day-long visit on Sunday, just days after India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla wrapped up a trip to Kathmandu aimed at boosting bilateral ties affected by a border row.

Nepal's foreign ministry announced the visit by Wei, a general in the People's Liberation Army who also holds the rank of state councillor in the Chinese cabinet, on Saturday. A brief statement issued by the foreign ministry in Kathmandu said Wei will make a one-day working visit to Nepal on November 29.

Wei will meet President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who also holds the defence portfolio, and the army chief, Gen Purna Chandra Thapa, during his day-long trip, the statement said.

There was no official word from Beijing on the visit. Wei will be the senior-most Chinese leader to visit Nepal since a trip to Kathmandu by President Xi Jinping in September last year. -HT







