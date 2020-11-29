Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Highly speculative’ to say C-19 did not emerge in China: WHO

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

GENEVA, Nov 28:  The World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Friday it would be "highly speculative" for the WHO to say the coronavirus did not emerge in China, where it was first identified in a food market in December last year.
China is pushing a narrative via state media that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central city of Wuhan, citing the presence of coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe last year.
"I think it's highly speculative for us to say that the disease did not emerge in China," Mike Ryan said at a virtual briefing in Geneva after being asked if COVID-19 could have first emerged outside China.
"It is clear from a public health perspective that you start your investigations where the human cases first emerged," he added, saying that evidence might then lead to other places.
He repeated that the WHO intended to send researchers to the Wuhan food market to probe the virus origins further.
The WHO has been accused by the Trump administration of being "China-centric", allegations it has repeatedly denied.
Beijing has been criticized internationally for a lack of transparency in its handling of the pandemic and its failures to report the outbreak to WHO officials in a timely fashion.
According to WHO's latest timeline of its response to COVID-19, it was first alerted to the virus by its own office in China, not by the Chinese government.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India farmers, police face-off
Thai protesters move to suburbs
Brexit talks resume in London
Kashmir votes first time since autonomy cancelled
China minister to meet Nepal PM Oli today
US has closed 10 bases in Afghanistan
‘Highly speculative’ to say C-19 did not emerge in China: WHO
Europe virus toll crosses 400,000, shops reopen in France


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft