Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:57 AM
Europe virus toll crosses 400,000, shops reopen in France

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

PARIS, Nov 28: Coronavirus deaths topped 400,000 on Saturday in Europe, the world's second worst-hit region, as parts of the continent began to reopen shops for the holiday         season.
But across the Atlantic fearful US shoppers turned to online outlets for a massive Black Friday sale, while densely populated Los Angeles county announced a ban on gatherings of people from different households under a new "safer-at-home order" to battle the surging pandemic.
Persistent high case numbers in many western countries loom over governments' hopes to ease their virus rules for Christmas and New Year.
The holidays would be a longed-for respite before bracing for what the world hopes is one last wave of restrictions until a clutch of promising new vaccines kick in.
Europe on Saturday crossed a grim barrier, registering 400,649 deaths according to an AFP tally at 0800 GMT.
Britain accounted for almost two-thirds of the fatalities at 57,551, followed by Italy with 53,677, France at 51,914 and Spain with 44,668.
Stores began lifting their shutters in France on Saturday, while Poland's shopping centres will also reopen.
"I'd rather avoid the internet, I'm going to buy things in the shops. They need it," said Anne Dubois, one of the first customers applauded through the doors by staff at Paris' vast Galeries Lafayette department store as it opened at 10:00 am.
"Whether or not there's people here, at least we've got our daily life getting back to normal," said 36-year-old Aurelie, a manager in the L'Oreal section at Galeries Lafayette.
Belgium will allow shops to reopen from December 1, but keep the current semi-lockdown in place possibly until mid-January. The move mirrors similar easing in Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
Ireland has also announced a staggered easing of restrictions to allow some businesses to reopen and for families to gather ahead of Christmas.    -AFP


