Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Solskjaer happy to have fans back, even if Man Utd support shut out

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

LONDON, NOV 28: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted that limited numbers of fans will soon be back in Premier League stadiums, even if United supporters are not among them.
Fans have been shut out of top-level matches in England since March but a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions will allow them back into grounds in some parts of England from next week.
London and Liverpool are among the areas to have been placed into the Tier-2 category based on infection rates, meaning up to 2,000 fans will be able to attend matches.
But clubs based in Tier-3 areas, such as Manchester and Birmingham, are still not allowed to open their gates.
United's visit to West Ham on December 5 will be the first Premier League game that fans can attend for eight months.
"I'm very pleased that we're making progress and we can let the fans in gradually," Solskjaer said on Friday.
"Of course we can't wait to see our own fans at Old Trafford and we know how long they've been waiting to be there to watch the games live.
"This is a step in the right direction and even though they are fans for the other team, they are still creating an atmosphere in the game."
United travel to high-flying Southampton on Sunday hoping to build on a run of three consecutive wins that have eased the pressure on Solskjaer.
But fifth-placed Saints are unbeaten in seven league games and sit four points ahead of United in the table.
"If you look over the last 13 or 14 games they're one of the top teams so they've made great improvements," said Solskjaer. "We know how difficult it is. We drew twice against them last season so hopefully we can make improvements."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Restless Lampard targets return to top for Abramovich's Chelsea
Solskjaer happy to have fans back, even if Man Utd support shut out
Gerrard leads Rangers' revival as Celtic crumble
Maradona's death may trigger family inheritance battle
Argentine  prosecutors probe Maradona death
Blatter, Platini probe shifts to fraud accusation
President Cup hockey final today
Three matches of Fed Cup Women's Handball decided in opener


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft