Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gerrard leads Rangers' revival as Celtic crumble

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, NOV 28: Rangers have spent nearly a decade in the doldrums but their revival under Steven Gerrard appears to be coming just in time to stop rivals Celtic from winning a historic 10th consecutive Scottish league title.
The club have had a bumpy ride since they last won the league in 2011. Financial troubles led to liquidation and the club were reformed in the fourth tier of Scottish football.
Rangers returned to the Scottish Premiership in 2016, but even then the turmoil did not end as three managers were dismissed in little over a year trying to bridge the chasm Celtic.
Now it is the blue half of the Glasgow divide that enjoy an 11-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are outperforming their rivals on the European stage.
Gerrard's men are unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions this season, confirming the steady progress he has made since landing his first senior managerial role in 2018.
The former Liverpool captain famously never won a league title as a player, but he will forever be hailed a Rangers' hero if he denies Celtic the coveted 10-in-a-row.
Gerrard has benefited from a level of patience scarcely afforded to Old Firm managers.
He is the first Rangers manager to begin a third season in charge without winning a trophy in his first two.
Celtic have not just swept the board in the league, but won all of the past 11 domestic trophies on offer in Scotland and can make that 12 in the Scottish Cup final next month.
However, the tide appears to have turned, with Celtic boss Neil Lennon clinging to his job as calls grow from fans for the Northern Irishman to go after a run of two wins in nine games.
"I look at the league table every time we play, I'm not going to deny that," said Gerrard after a 4-0 demolition of third-placed Aberdeen last weekend.
"But I've never known a manager to get carried away in November. I don't know how many games we've played, but there is a lot of football to be played, a lot of challenges, a lot of big hurdles to get over.
"I'd much rather be where we are of course. But stay humble."
The experience of Gerrard's first two seasons in charge shows much can change in the second half of the season.
In December, for the past two years, Celtic were beaten in a derby to seemingly set up a proper title race, only to come back stronger as Rangers wilted in the New Year.
Celtic have two games in hand that could cut the gap to five points, but the Cup final means the Hoops will miss another league match in December, offering Rangers the chance to establish a 14-point lead before the sides meet again on January 2.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Restless Lampard targets return to top for Abramovich's Chelsea
Solskjaer happy to have fans back, even if Man Utd support shut out
Gerrard leads Rangers' revival as Celtic crumble
Maradona's death may trigger family inheritance battle
Argentine  prosecutors probe Maradona death
Blatter, Platini probe shifts to fraud accusation
President Cup hockey final today
Three matches of Fed Cup Women's Handball decided in opener


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft