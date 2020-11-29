Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Blatter, Platini probe shifts to fraud accusation

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

(COMBO) French football legend Michel Platini and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

(COMBO) French football legend Michel Platini and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

LAUSANNE, NOV 28: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini are now being investigated for "fraud" and "breach of trust" in Switzerland, a source with access to the probe said on Friday.
The former power brokers of world football were originally part of a legal procedure opened in 2015 over a 2011 payment to Platini of two million Swiss francs ($2.2 million).
The Swiss prosecutors have decided to change the focus of their investigation, the same source said.
Former Juventus and France midfielder Platini received the payment from FIFA for advisory work completed in 2002.
Prosecutors are investigating on suspicion of "complicity in unfair management, embezzlement and forgery".
The Swiss Public Ministry of the Confederation (MPC) in Bern has the power to use further legal manoeuvres to call for the sum to be paid.
Platini's entourage told AFP on Friday the Swiss prosecutors were "maintaining this five-year-old case artificially by widening the accusations".
FIFA deemed the payment authorised by Blatter a "disloyal payment" and suspended Blatter and Platini from all football-related activities, which prevented the former UEFA chief from running for another term as president in 2016.
In a statement to AFP on Friday, Blatter said: "I have done nothing wrong in making back payments based on a joint agreement."
Blatter was removed from office in 2015 after 17 years at the head of FIFA.
Football's world governing body has been rocked by a number of scandals over the last decade.
In October, former FIFA number two Jerome Valcke was handed a suspended 120-day sentence and fined 1.65 million euros ($1.92 million) by a Swiss court over the allocation of World Cup TV rights.
It was the first judgement handed down in Switzerland, the seat of most international sports organisations, in the 20 or so proceedings opened in the last five years involving FIFA.
Two former Latin American football leaders have been jailed in the United States over their role in corruption.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Restless Lampard targets return to top for Abramovich's Chelsea
Solskjaer happy to have fans back, even if Man Utd support shut out
Gerrard leads Rangers' revival as Celtic crumble
Maradona's death may trigger family inheritance battle
Argentine  prosecutors probe Maradona death
Blatter, Platini probe shifts to fraud accusation
President Cup hockey final today
Three matches of Fed Cup Women's Handball decided in opener


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft