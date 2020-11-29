Video
President Cup hockey final today

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Army will take on Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) Green team in the final of President Cup Hockey competition scheduled to be held today at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
The match kicks off at 4pm.
Bangladesh Army, which confirmed their spot of final, have secured 12 points, the highest points in the points table while BHF green team secured the second highest with nine points. As per the rules of the competition the top two teams will play in the final.
Air Chief Marshal and Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) president Masihuzzaman Serniabat BBP, OSP, NDU PSC is expected to present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.
A total of five teams took part in the competition which was organised by BHF on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.     -BSS


