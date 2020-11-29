Video
Three matches of Fed Cup Women's Handball decided in opener

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Three matches of the 1st Federation Cup Handball competition (women's) were decided on the opening day (Saturday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.
On the opening day's match, Jamalpur Sports Academy beat Naogaon District Sports Association (DSA) by 22-15 goals in the inaugural match after leading the first half by 14-5 goals, Faridpur DSA defeated Handball Training Center, Dhaka by 26-14 goals after leading the first half by 14-4 goals and Tetulia Upazilla Sports Association outclassed Jessore DSA by 35-17 goals after dominating the first half by 20-4 goals.
Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Deputy Secretary General and Bangladesh Volleyball Federation general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku, BOA treasurer and Bangladesh Archery Federation general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, BHF vice president and managing committee's chairman Mohammad Nurul Islam, BHF member and managing committee's secretary Selim Mia Babu, were among others, present in the opening ceremony.     -BSS


