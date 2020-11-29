Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National Long-distance Swimming competition held

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Faisal Ahmed of Bangladesh Army emerged first position from the men's section of Bangabandhu 17th National Long-distance Swimming competition that held on Saturday at Modhumoti River in Gopalganj district.
Jewel Ahmed of Bangladesh Army stood at second position while Kajal Mia of Bangladesh Navy finished third position from the men's section.
While in the women's section, Naima Akter, of Bangladesh Army emerged first position and July Akter of Bangladesh Navy placed at second position while Sobura Khatun of Bangladesh Army finished third position in the meet.
The first, second and third place finishers of both sections were given Taka 15,000.00 (Fifteen thousand), 10,000.00 (ten thousand) and 7,000.00 (seven thousand) as cash prize money along with certificates and trophies.
Besides, the other participating swimmers were given Taka 3,000.00 ( three thousand) as consolation prizes money.
The prize distribution and closing ceremony was at Sheikh Moni Auditorium after the competition.
Bangladesh Navy chief and Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF) president Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal NBP, NUP, NDC, AFWC, PSC was the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the competition and distributed the prizes.
Earlier, the BSF selected seven men's and equal number of women's swimmers through open trial held on November 20 last at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming complex at Mirpur on occasion of this competition. The BSF organised the day-long competition on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Restless Lampard targets return to top for Abramovich's Chelsea
Solskjaer happy to have fans back, even if Man Utd support shut out
Gerrard leads Rangers' revival as Celtic crumble
Maradona's death may trigger family inheritance battle
Argentine  prosecutors probe Maradona death
Blatter, Platini probe shifts to fraud accusation
President Cup hockey final today
Three matches of Fed Cup Women's Handball decided in opener


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft