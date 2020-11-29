National Long-distance Swimming competition held

Faisal Ahmed of Bangladesh Army emerged first position from the men's section of Bangabandhu 17th National Long-distance Swimming competition that held on Saturday at Modhumoti River in Gopalganj district.

Jewel Ahmed of Bangladesh Army stood at second position while Kajal Mia of Bangladesh Navy finished third position from the men's section.

While in the women's section, Naima Akter, of Bangladesh Army emerged first position and July Akter of Bangladesh Navy placed at second position while Sobura Khatun of Bangladesh Army finished third position in the meet.

The first, second and third place finishers of both sections were given Taka 15,000.00 (Fifteen thousand), 10,000.00 (ten thousand) and 7,000.00 (seven thousand) as cash prize money along with certificates and trophies.

Besides, the other participating swimmers were given Taka 3,000.00 ( three thousand) as consolation prizes money.

The prize distribution and closing ceremony was at Sheikh Moni Auditorium after the competition.

Bangladesh Navy chief and Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF) president Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal NBP, NUP, NDC, AFWC, PSC was the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the competition and distributed the prizes.

Earlier, the BSF selected seven men's and equal number of women's swimmers through open trial held on November 20 last at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming complex at Mirpur on occasion of this competition. The BSF organised the day-long competition on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS







