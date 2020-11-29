Video
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Gemcon Khulna captain Mahmudullah Riyad blamed their poor batting for their second straight defeat despite coming into the Bangabandhu T20 Cup as red hot favourites.
Mahmudullah's side now has just one victory in three games.
"Obviously we have a good team but we couldn't prove it through our performance," Mahmudullah Riyad said today after their humiliating nine-wicket defeat to Gazi Group Chattogram.
"Our batsmen couldn't click as they should. Out batting let ourselves down in two straight matches. I think our top order should take more responsibility in a bid to bail out from this precarious situation."
Mahmudullah said he himself, Shakib Al Hasan and Imrul Kayes should stand tall to stop the losing streak.
"I think when we start batting well, our problems will be solved. But me, Shakib and Imrul Kayes should take more responsibility. We can't give our best still," he remarked.
"But I am very much hopeful about our chance. As a batting group we are talking and discussing our problems. Our bowlers have been doing their job well. We, the batsmen, couldn't give them enough runs on the board. Hopefully we'll come back to the form very soon."
Gazi Group Chattogram opener Liton Das however credited their bowlers for their second straight victory. In the first match, they crushed Beximco Dhaka by nine wickets and also whacked Khulna past by the same margin.
"Our bowlers did a terrific job for us. All of the bowlers bowled well and executed the plan well to make our job easier," Liton said after the match.
Chattogram bowlers shot Dhaka out for 88 and then in the second match dismissed Khulna for 86 runs. This proved how tremendously they have been doing their job.
"When the target is small, it takes away the pressure from the batsmen. So we could bat peacefully in the last two matches," Liton added.     -BSS


