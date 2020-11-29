Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib third cricketer to reach 5k runs and 300 wickets in T20s

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Shakib third cricketer to reach 5k runs and 300 wickets in T20s

Shakib third cricketer to reach 5k runs and 300 wickets in T20s

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the only third cricketers to achieve the rare double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets in T20 cricket.
Shakib reached the mark in 311 games, after West Indies duo Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell.
Alongside his 6331 runs, Bravo claimed 512 wickets so far while Russell till date scored 5728 runs and grabbed 300 wickets. Shakib now has 355 wickets along with his 500 runs.
Shakib reached the milestone of 5000 runs when he scored three runs against Gazi Group Chattogram, playing for Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Shakib however is the second Bangladesh batsman to score 5000 runs in T20 cricket after Tamim Iqbal. Overall he is the 65th cricketer in the world to reach 5000 runs mark.
All of Shakib's runs and wickets came playing for Bangladesh, Adelaide Strikers, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Cricket Board XI, Barbados Tridents, Brampton Wolves, Dhaka Gladiators, Gemcon Khulna, Jamaica Tallawahs, Karachi Kings, Khulna Division, Kolkata Knight Riders, Peshawar Zalmi, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Worcestershire.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Restless Lampard targets return to top for Abramovich's Chelsea
Solskjaer happy to have fans back, even if Man Utd support shut out
Gerrard leads Rangers' revival as Celtic crumble
Maradona's death may trigger family inheritance battle
Argentine  prosecutors probe Maradona death
Blatter, Platini probe shifts to fraud accusation
President Cup hockey final today
Three matches of Fed Cup Women's Handball decided in opener


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft