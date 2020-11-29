Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Thursday

With the participations of 12 academy teams from different part of the country, the second edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup is rolling on the third of December at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

Teams from two ganjs, Nababganj Football Academy from Nababganj, Dhaka and Pirganj Football Academy from Pirganj, Rangpur will engage in the opening match on the day at 1:30pm. Jalali Football Academy from Brahmanbaria and Harian Football Academy from Harian, Rajshahi will face off in the second match at 3:30pm at the same venue.

The grouping of the nine-day long meet was held earlier in September. There, the teams were dividing into four groups. Group-A is comprised of Nababganj Football Academy from Nababganj, Dhaka, Pirganj Football Academy from Pirganj, Rangpur and Shyamnagar Football Academy from Satkhira. Group-B got Jalali Football Academy from Brahmanbaria, Harian Football Academy from Harian, Rajshahi and FC United Feni while Group-C got Warrior Sports Academy from Satkhira, Sunamganj Junior Football Academy from Sunamganj, Sylhet and Late Farhad Hossain Memorial Football Academy from Gopalpur of Tangail and Group-D is consisted of JAFF Football Academy from Dhaka, Ishwarganj Football Academy from Ishwarganj, Mymensingh and GKSP Football Academy from Narayanganj.

Each of the teams was allowed 20 booters to register for the event following an age verification process.

The academy cup is the first successful initiative of connecting the local football academies through one event. It is yearly arranged by Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, and sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, a club of Bangladesh Premier League. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is providing logistic supports.

In this regard, a press briefing was held on Saturday at the conference room of Dhaka Metropolitan Football League Committee in Dhaka. In the briefing, Tournament committee chairperson Eftekhar Rahman Khan claimed that their first edition of the event had provided many talented players in the pipeline and specifically about 180 players were called into different clubs in the latest Pioneer Football League.

BFSF General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer said that they are arranging the academy cup with a view to hunt football talents and help to enrich pipelines for the local clubs and youth teams.

The organisers said media that the champion team will receive Taka 100,000 and runner-up Taka 50,000 as cash prize along with trophies, alike the previous year. The participating teams will get taka 5,000 as participation money.







