Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Chattogram clinch 2nd straight win, Khulna lose two in a row

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

Mustafizur Rahman of Gazi Group Chattogram celebrating with his teammate Soumya Sarkar after hauling a wicket of Gemcon Khulna during their match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Saturday.

After Beximco Dhaka, Gazi Group Chattogram hounds Gemcon Khulna by nine wickets in the 5th match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur riding on dominating cricket from Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das.
On Saturday afternoon Chattogram won the toss and invited Khulna to bat first. Surprising everyone Khulna sent Shakib Al Hasan to open the innings with the bat! Shakib opened earlier with the bowl but with the bat! The failed experiment possibly was the pillar of batting disaster of the day. Shakib could manage three runs while his opening partner Anamul Bijoy went run out scoring two times of Shakib.
Imrul was sent at one-down and scored 21 runs, which is the highest individual score for Khulna in the match. Captain Mahmudullah also failed to come out of the net of malfunction. He departed just after opening the account. Jahurul Islam Omi (14), Ariful Haque (15) and Shamim Hossain (11) were the three batsmen after Imrul to reach two-digit figure.
T20 bowling master Mustafizur Rahman was the main demolisher. The Fizz hauled four wickets for the cost of five runs only and eventually adjudged the Man of the Match. Besides, Spinner duo Nahidul Islam and Taijul Islam shared two wickets apiece to tie Khulna at 86. Chattogram wrapped up Dhaka at 88 in their earlier game.
Chasing the ordinary Target, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar divided but after going very close to the victory. Chattogram opening pair piled up 73 runs jointly before Soumya was preyed by Mahmudullah scoring 26 runs. Liton Das remained unbeaten writing 53 next to his name to ensure the victory of his team. Mominul was not out with five runs at that juncture.






