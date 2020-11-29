Video
Summit, Banglalink begin tower sharing

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has entered into the era of 'mobile tower sharing' as the Summit Towers Limited (STL) has been awarded authorization for developing towers for Banglalink to ensure network expansion and quality mobile services for first time in the country.
Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commissions (BTRC) awarded the authorization to four private firms including Summit Towers to manage the network infrastructure to inspire mobile operators in service improvement rather than investing in towers.
In first phase, STL, a subsidiary of Summit Group, has been awarded to build 259 towers for Banglalink by January 2021, as the officials informed a virtual meeting on Thursday. Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar was the chief guest while Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Afzal Hossain and BTRC Director General Ehsanul Kabir were guests of honour at the programme.
Summit Group founder Chairman Muhammed Aziz Khan, vice chairman Muhammad Farid Khan, Director Fadiah Khan, Banglalink Chairman Sergi Herrero and chief executive officer Erik Aas and chief regulatory officer Taimur Rahman spoke in the meeting moderated by Summit Towers Managing Director Md Arif Al Islam. STL plans to rollout throughout the country with Banglalink as well other mobile network operator by building more towers in the coming years.
 Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the agreement (between Summit and Banglalink) marks the beginning of the initiative taken in 2018 through the signing of the tower sharing agreement with four companies.  "The move has made it easier for the mobile [network] operators (MNOs) in this capital intensive telecom sector to expand the network as well as improve quality mobile services offered by the operators," he added.
Banglalink Chairman SergiHerrero termed Summit Towers as an organization which can be relied upon for taking responsibility to manage infrastructure  as well as a trusted partner in our digital journey.  Appreciating the authorities of Banglalink, Summit Towers Managing Director Md. Arif al Islam said Summit Group has been working towards infrastructure development in the country over the last four decades and the journey with Banglalink will bring opportunity to contribute in upcoming 5G rollout.
Banglalink Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas thanked Summit for being our partner to expand the network of Banglalink, fastest mobile internet provider in the country. At present the country's mobile phone operators have more than 30,000 towers and the tower companies will operate all the mobile phone towers.



