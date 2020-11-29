Mother confesses to killing newborn in Bagerhat

A woman in Bagerhat has confessed to killing her 17-day old daughter, in a case filed in this connection.

The woman, Shanta Akhter Pinky (22), gave confessional statement before Bagerhat Judicial Magistrate Md Khokon Hossain on Friday afternoon, said Pankaj Chandra Roy, superintendent of police in Bagerhat, on Saturday.

The woman and her husband, Sujan Khan, have been sent to jail by the court, the SP said.

Sohana, the newborn, went missing from the house in Morrelganj of Bagerhat on November 16. Her body was recovered from a pond nearby the next day.

A case was filed with Morrelganj Police Station in this connection by the baby's grandfather against unnamed accused.

According to the statement, Shanta took the child to the pond on November 16, left her under a tree beside the pond, and returned home.

The baby might have fallen into the water and drowned.

Shanta and Sujan have been having conjugal problems. For both of them, it was their second marriage. Shanta married Sujan in 2017, but had kept her previous marriage a secret from Sujan's family. -Agencies







