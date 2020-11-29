Four killed as bus falls into ditch in Tungipara

GOPALGANJ, Nov 28: Four people were killed and 20 others injured as a passenger bus fell into a roadside ditch in Tungipara upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Three of the injured have been identified as Sanjit Dhar,40, of Batikamari village in Moksedpur upazila, Krishna Kirtonia, 32, of Jag Dumiria village and Akamuddin Mollah,50, of Nilfa village in Tungipara upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station said a Dhaka-bound bus of Dola Paribahan from Pirojpur plunged into the ditch while letting another vehicle pass at Khaleker Bazar on Gopalganj-Pirojpur road around 11:00am.

Three passengers died on the spot while at least 21 were injured in the accident, the OC said.

The injured were taken to a 25-bed general hospital and one of them succumbed to injuries soon after admission, police said.

Our Rajshahi Correspondent reported that a motorcyclist was killed by a truck at Durgapur upazila in the district on Saturday.

The accident took place on Ujal Khalsi-Taherpur Road around 10:30am. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, son of Babul Hossain of Mangalpur village under Kismat Gankair union of the upazila.

Witnesses said a truck hit Mohammad Ali while he was going to the local Alipore market riding the bike. He died instantly.





