Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:55 AM
BB postpones recruitment exam amid Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Bangladesh Bank on Saturday postponed the examination for the recruitment of senior officers in seven state-owned banks and financial institutions. The exam was slated for December 5.
New dates will be released in the future, the central bank said in a notice.
Though Bangladesh Bank has not cited any reason behind the same, a senior official told UNB that the decision to defer the exam was taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.
The recruitment exam - MCQ Test - was scheduled to be held at 67 centres in Dhaka city. Some 40,155 applicants are vying for 771 jobs in seven state-run financial organisations. These are Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Bangladesh House Building Corporation, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) and Karmasangsthan Bank.     -UNB


