Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:55 AM
Switzerland firm to improve conditions in Rohingya camps

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Switzerland's Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard has said there is a growing global expectation to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and prepare the ground for a sustainable return of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar.
Ambassador Chuard, however, said the conditions required for a sustainable, voluntary, safe and dignified return are not there yet. "It's important that the international community continues supporting Bangladesh in its humanitarian efforts, and that this support includes key elements facilitating refugees' return, such as documentation, education and skills," she told UNB in an interview at her residence.
For Switzerland, the Ambassador said, this is very important to foster the dialogue with all actors around this crisis.
"I can say that the international community continues to work closely and jointly with all the countries and stakeholders in the region to find a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis," said Ambassador Chuard.
She, however, said they are also looking for a solution within the framework of international humanitarian and human rights laws, and want to ensure that humanitarian access is given to all refugees.
Ambassador Chuard highly appreciates Bangladesh for hosting Rohingyas. "I very much commend the generosity and hospitality of the government and the people of Bangladesh."
"When it comes to the planned relocation of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, I've to echo what many members of the international community have already said. We need to have the critical protection, basic rights, services and operational issues assessed and addressed effectively," she said.
Ambassador Chuard said that an independent and comprehensive technical and protection assessment should be done regarding the feasibility and safety of such relocation.
The government of Bangladesh says it will relocate 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char and there is an indication that the relocation will begin from the first week of December in small groups without giving any big announcement.    -UNB


