Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Germany agrees law to improve meat industry

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

BERLIN, Nov 28: Germany will ban the use of subcontractors in slaughterhouses after a string of Covid-19 outbreaks earlier this year were traced to poor working and living conditions faced by migrant workers.
"We are putting an end to subcontracting in the meat industry from January 1, 2021," Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said on Friday after a draft law was agreed by the government.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet had agreed in May to change the law but the details had been the source of some disagreement between the Social Democrats and the conservative CDU, the two parties in the coalition government.
The CDU had been pushing for exceptions to allow temporary workers to help produce sausages during the busy summer barbecue season.
The draft law bans subcontracting in slaughterhouses and meat processing plants but does allow for some temporary work in meat processing.
It will now be debated in parliament in December.
Welcoming the new legislation, Social Democrat MP Katja Mast said it is intended to create "better working and living conditions for all employees in the industry."
"This (law) puts an end to a business model that has existed for far too long -- a business model which, through Corona, has once again revealed its worst side," she said.
Several Covid-19 outbreaks at slaughterhouses in Germany have put a spotlight on the living and working conditions faced by the workers -- many of whom came from Romania or Bulgaria.
The subcontacted workers on low wages were often put up in temporary crowded housing, creating a hotbed for the spread of infection.
In June, more than 1,500 workers were infected at Toennies, Germany's largest meat producer by both output and turnover.
Toennies, which employs 7,000 people in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state, has since announced its own measures to improve conditions, including direct contracts with employees and "sufficient and appropriate" living space.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic fears, online deals thin US Black Friday crowds
Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021
US to add new rules for airlines on consumer protections
Big techs may disrupt European financial system, ECB warns
Germany agrees law to improve meat industry
Meghna Bank gets 2 new Independent Directors
Local firms vie to win deal to sell Railway tickets online
MBL gets ICAB National Award 2019


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft