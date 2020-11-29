Local firms vie to win deal to sell Railway tickets online

The Government is working to make ticketing process easier and smart focusing on online e-ticketing facilities for the digital Bangladesh to end the suffering of passengers in availing tickets for public transports.

Bangladesh Railway has launched a tender process inviting interested firms to enter into bidding for the contract. Many have come up to get the contract with promising business plan.

Bangladeshi technology company 'Shohoz.com' and 'Synesis IT' (joint venture) are among many others bidding for the contract, said a press release.

According to sources, if local companies get the project contract, it could save more than Tk 100 crore of its cost.

It is worth mentioning that Bangladeshi firms are already providing ticket related services for buses, launches, various events, movies and for others.

Many are working with the government on an app called 'Corona Tracer BD' during the ongoing pandemic. The five-year agreement is expected to give priority to local companies for digitization of the railway ticketing system.

A railway official, who did not want to be named, said similar projects were given to foreign companies in the past but they could not complete their work and left it incomplete or delayed. He said relying on local companies is the best solution.



















