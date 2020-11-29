MBL gets ICAB National Award 2019



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP handing over awards to MBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and MBL CFO Tapash Chandra Paul at 20th ICAB National Award 2019 held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on Thursday. photo: Bank

MBL has also achieved 'Certificate of Merit' award under category of Corporate Governance in the same event. Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh handed over awards to Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO and Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of MBL at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 26 November 2020.

Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Muhammad Farooq, President, ICAB were also attended the programme among others.















