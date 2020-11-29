Video
India Handmade Collective launches web store

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

CHENNAI, Nov 28: India Handmade Collective has launched a web store to offer a range of handcrafted products like clothing, accessories and home furnishing. It is a "by them, for them" market place with no middlemen.
The weaving and spinning community has been affected by Covid-19. "Although these artisans were heavily hit and they struggled during these Covid-19 days, they never ceased their activities. This has led to massive amount of stock piling and the impending monsoons add a sense of urgency to liquidate these stocks," said a release issued by the IHC.
"In response to the economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, there arose an idea of bringing together artisans like weavers, spinners, tailors, natural dye artists and many more onto a common digital platform to showcase and sell their wares.
To begin with, 25 member organisations representing around 5,000 rural artisans are part of this collective and hope to expand this to more artisans and organizations across India," It said.
This India Handmade Collective (https://indiahandmadecollective.com/#/ ) is a social venture supported by many volunteers and is being anchored by Suresh and Malini, a couple who after returning India have been volunteering to help the artisans market their products.-Times of India


