Telenor, GP, UNICEF launch Digiworld Bangla

Grameenphone (GP) , Telenor and UNICEF announced the launch of 'Digiworld Bangla', a learning resource designed in Bangla to help children between the ages of 5 and 16 develop online understanding and strengthen digital resilience especially in this unprecedented challenging new-normal context.

This global online curriculum with immense possibilities was developed for children, families and schools by international experts Parent Zone together with Telenor Group, Grameenphone and was made possible in partnership with UNICEF.

Digiworld Bangla fosters an enjoyable learning experience for children through interactive games, access to a digital library that they can complete at their own pace for their knowledge and clarity.

Downloadable worksheets are also available for teachers to plan sessions and guidelines for parents to support children's interaction with the online world effectively.

As children interact with resources available on Digiworld Bangla, they will receive certificates after they complete each level to recognize their achievements and boost their digital resilience.

The prolonged lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 has limited the playgrounds of children within the digital screens to a huge extent. The increased internet usage has caused the curious and innocent to be more prone to experimenting, and thus more vulnerable to online child-harassments.

Digiworld aims to function as a protective shield on this regard, and give complete freedom to the children to explore the endless possibilities for their self-development.

Commemorating the launch of this timely and relevant initiative GP CEO Yasir Azman said: "While our young learners must be digitally oriented and tech-savvy so they may compete globally, it is equally important that they do this safely. "Change is inevitable, and so while we adjust ourselves to the 'new normal', we must as well ensure complete safety of it."

The curriculum has been developed according to ITU Guidelines on Child Online Protection and Parts of the curriculum can be used in an offline environment to support children and schools without internet connectivity.

Digiworld Bangla is also included in ITU guidelines as an example of how the ITU Guidelines on Child Online Protection can be delivered in practice.

Telenor Asia External Relations Head HåkonBruasetKjøl, added: "The launch of DigiWorld Bangla is an important next step towards creating equal opportunity for all children to build digital resilience, which is more important today than it has ever been. Grameenphone has long been a pioneer of child online safety in Bangladesh, along with our global partners UNICEF we are delighted to celebrate this latest milestone with them."

GP and Telenor have actively advocated for Child Online Safety in Bangladesh since 2014. The company's journey has been amplified with support from UNICEF since 2018 to jointly discover new areas for possible developments.

Collaboratively, GP, Telenor and UNICEF have trained 1 milliom children and engaged with 300,000 parents/guardians across Bangladesh to facilitate the adoption of best practices and informed use of the Internet. Besides, they have facilitated the expansion of the Child Helpline Hotline (1098) service by incorporating direct counselling around child online safety issues.























