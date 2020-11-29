Brazil’s jobless rate hits record 14.6pc

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 28: Brazil's unemployment rate has hit a record 14.6 per cent as the pandemic slammed Latin America's largest economy, the government reported Friday.

The figure for the July-September period was the third straight record for joblessness in Brazil.

A total of 14.1 million workers were seeking jobs, said Brazilian statistics institute IBGE.

Another 5.9 million have given up looking for work -- also a record, and a worrying sign for the economy.

The large number of people who have dropped out of the work force "hides the very fragile reality of the labor market," said Andre Perfeito, of the consultancy Necton.

If participation in the labor force were the same as last year, the unemployment rate would be 24.12 per cent," he said. -AFP





























