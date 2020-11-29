Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mastercard announces Excellence Awards 2020

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Correspondent

To celebrate the 29th anniversary of its operations in Bangladesh, Mastercard announced the 'Mastercard Excellence Awards 2020'- Celebration of Achievements in Digital Payments, in a virtual ceremony recognizing top-performing banks, financial institutions and partner merchants.
The ceremony was a celebration of the company's achievements of close to three decades underlining its commitment to building a seamless, secure and efficient digital payments ecosystem in Bangladesh and supporting the country's financial inclusion goals, says a press release.
Banks, financial institutions and merchants across 11 categories were recognized for their accomplishments in bringing innovative solutions towards this goal.
Prime Minister's Advise for Private Sector Development Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman was the chief guest at the event attended by among others Mastercard South Asia Division President Porush Singh, Mastercard South Asia Chief Operating Officer, South Asia Vikas Varma and Mastercard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad.
Winners across the following award categories were recognized: Excellence in Mastercard Debit Business 2019-20; Credit Business  (Domestic) 2019-20; Credit Business (International) 2019-20 Prepaid Business 2019-2020; POS Acquiring Business 2019-20; Online Acquiring Business 2019-20; Digital Solution 2019-2020; Online Acquiring (PF) Business 2018-19; Business (Merchant)- POS 2019-20; Business (Merchant)- Online 2019-20; Newest Mastercard Member 2019-20.
Speaking on the occasion, Porush Singh said: "Mastercard fully supports the vision of the Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh to build a Digital Bangladesh by 2021.
"Since the inception of Mastercard's journey in Bangladesh, driving financial inclusion via innovation has been a key priority. This year has been exceptional, and Mastercard is thankful for the partnership and commitment demonstrated by all stakeholders to achieving uninterrupted commerce, even during the months of lockdown. Mastercard remains committed to its partners and will continue to work in collaboration with them and other local stakeholders to create a safe, secure and seamless payments ecosystem in the country."
In its second year, Mastercard Excellence Awards aims to recognize partners for their contribution to creating innovative solutions and delivering accomplishments in various areas of business growth.
Mastercard is the first payments scheme in Bangladesh that ensured interoperability between MFS and card by launching Add Money and BanglaQR, Bangladesh's first Interoperable QR code acceptance solution approved by Bangladesh Bank, in collaboration with its partners in recent years.
In the past 29 years of operations, Mastercard has partnered with 20 banks in Bangladesh, namely AB Bank, Bank Asia, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd, BRAC Bank, Dhaka Bank Limited, Dutch Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, Islami Bank Limited, LankaBangla Finance, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, National Bank Limited, NCC Bank Limited, Premier Bank, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, Social Islami Bank Limited, Southeast Bank Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, The City Bank, United Commercial Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic fears, online deals thin US Black Friday crowds
Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021
US to add new rules for airlines on consumer protections
Big techs may disrupt European financial system, ECB warns
Germany agrees law to improve meat industry
Meghna Bank gets 2 new Independent Directors
Local firms vie to win deal to sell Railway tickets online
MBL gets ICAB National Award 2019


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft