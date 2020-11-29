LankaBangla, Green Delta win ICAB awards



LFL Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar receiving the ICAB award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, at a ceremony held in the capital on Thursday last.

LFL also received the joint first position in Corporate Governance Disclosure Category and the third position in Financial Services Category for Best Presented Annual Reports in 2019.

LFL Managing Director & CEO Khwaja Shahriar along with LFL Chief Financial Officer Shamim Al Mamun received the award from the Chief Guest of the event, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, at the awarding ceremony held in the Capital on Thursday (November 26, 2020.) On the same occasion Green Delta Insurance (GDI) has won the first prize in Insurance Category once again for the best presented annual report of 2019.

GDI Additional Managing Director Syed Moinuddin Ahmed received the trophy of this prestigious award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP.

Along with Green Delta total 18 entities received the certificates of merit from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

"I hope that this event will positively encourage the entities to build trust, confidence and credibility that would address the sustainable development of the country," Tipu Munshi said.

MD & CEO of Green Delta Insurance, Farzanah Chowdhury said "This award is a reflection of the transparency of our financial reporting. Congratulations to all our team members of Green Delta Insurance from Branch Managers, Zonal Heads, Producers, Department Heads, Management Committee, the Board Members, Stakeholders, Shareholders, Board of Directors, all team members in the organization and specially to Company Secretariet for Green Delta Insurance winning the first prize in ICAB" Jafar Uddin, commerce secretary, Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, and Mohammed Humayun Kabir, chairman of the review committee for published accounts and reports, also attended the event.





















