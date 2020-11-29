Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Oil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting

NEW YORK, Nov 28: Oil prices were mixed on Friday but posted a fourth straight week of gains ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week.
Brent crude January futures rose 38 cents to settle at $48.18 a barrel, while the more active February contract gained 46 cents to $48.25.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 18 cents to settle at $45.53 a barrel.
Brent rose 7.2per cent over the week, while WTI gained 8per cent for the week. Encouraging news on potential COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and others have lifted the markets. However, questions have been raised over AstraZeneca's "vaccine for the world," with several scientists sounding caution over the trial results.
"While a successful vaccine rollout should break the link between infection and mobility, even then global oil demand will likely only reach its pre-pandemic run rate by mid-2022," JP Morgan said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia are leaning towards delaying next year's planned increase in oil output, said three sources close to the OPEC+ group.
OPEC+ was planning to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January - about 2per cent of global consumption - after record supply cuts this year. OPEC+ ministers are due to meet from Monday.
 "The market expects prices to see a limited increase if OPEC+ indeed does what is expected and changes its planned route, postponing a planned supply increase from January," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy's head of oil markets
A panel of OPEC+ will hold informal online talks on Sunday - a day later than scheduled, a source with the knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Rising Libyan output is also contributing to concerns about oversupply in the market.
The OPEC member, which is exempt from the oil cuts, has added more than 1.1 million bpd of output since early September.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic fears, online deals thin US Black Friday crowds
Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021
US to add new rules for airlines on consumer protections
Big techs may disrupt European financial system, ECB warns
Germany agrees law to improve meat industry
Meghna Bank gets 2 new Independent Directors
Local firms vie to win deal to sell Railway tickets online
MBL gets ICAB National Award 2019


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft