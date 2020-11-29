Video
Gold dives below $1,800 on optimism for economic recovery

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Nov 28:  Gold slumped 2per cent, breaking below the key $1,800 support level to a near five-month trough on Friday, as growing optimism about a quick vaccine-fuelled economic recovery and a smooth White House transition powered U.S. equities to records.
Spot gold slid 1.3per cent to $1,787.46 per ounce by 1:15 p.m EST (1815 GMT), earlier falling to its lowest since July 6 at $1,773.10 an ounce. The metal has shed about 4.5per cent so far this week, the most since the week of Sept. 25.    -Reuters


