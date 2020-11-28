Video
Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:26 AM
BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu, family infected with C-19

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu and members of his family were hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday.
The former minister, his wife Shamima Barkat Lucky and their two sons tested positive for the viral infection yesterday, said Manjurul Ajim Sumon, central organisational co-secretary of Chattogram Juba Dal.
They were admitted to Dhaka's Green Life Hospital following the test, he said, adding that Bulu and his family were doing well so far.
Barkatullah Bulu has sought prayers from the countrymen, Sumon added.



