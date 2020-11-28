Video
62.2pc tourists prefer staying in hotel amid pandemic: Survey

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Around 62.2 percent of domestic tourists prefer staying in hotels to enjoy vacation amid the Coronavirus pandemic, according to an online survey conducted by premier travel and tourism publication.
But 40 percent of visitors do not consider staying in hotels, unless an effective vaccine is available in the market, while 28.9 percent say they may consider staying in hotels after the next three months, the survey revealed.
Bangladesh, like most countries in the world, had enforced a shutdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The closure brought economic activities to a screeching halt and put millions of people out of job.
Tourism, like other sectors, was hit hard. As restrictions were eased, people started visiting various tourist sites but the government has been warning of a possible second wave of coronavirus in the winter months. With a vaccine still unavailable, another shutdown to curb virus spread would be a devastating blow to the economy.
The online survey was conducted on October 1 and October 25 where 2,148 respondents from different genders, professions and ages participated.
Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor, disclosed the survey results at a webinar on Thursday.
Amid the ongoing pandemic, 40 percent respondents feel that health and hygiene protocols, maintained by the Bangladeshi hotels are not satisfactory, 37.8 percent consider those quite good, while 22.2 percent are not worried about it.    -UNB


