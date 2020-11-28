Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Enthralling artworks showcase Sheikh Hasina’s eventful life

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Enthralling artworks showcase Sheikh Hasina’s eventful life

Enthralling artworks showcase Sheikh Hasina’s eventful life

Marking the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - Gallery Cosmos organized an exclusive Art Camp titled 'Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History' on Friday in collaboration with Cosmos Atelier71 and supported by the Cosmos Foundation.
Twenty-two leading and promising painters of the country participated in the day-long camp from 12 pm till 5:30pm at Gallery Cosmos, Cosmos Centre (Studio, Books and Rooftop), Malibagh in the capital.
Renowned artists Alakesh Ghosh, Jamal Ahmed, Ahmed Shamshuddoha, Sheikh Afzal, Nasir Ali Mamun, Bishwajit Goswami, Raneshwar Shutradhar, Rasel Kanti, Monjur Rashid, Sourav Chowdhury, Maneek Bonik, Jayanta Sarkar, Azmol Hossain, Fida Hossain, Amit Nandi, Didarul Limon, Tamanna Afroz, Fahim Chowdhury, Miskatul Abir, Proshun Halder, Hasura Akter Rumky and Shurovi Sriti participated in the camp.
Virtually inaugurating the camp from Singapore, Gallery Cosmos Chairman Enayetullah Khan said, "Through our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we see and explore the greatest Bengali ever - our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Being the torchbearer for Bangladesh and one of the greatest leaders in the world, Sheikh Hasina has gone through great loss and personal sacrifices - yet her profound leadership has guided us, inspired us from time to time; and this exclusive art camp is a tribute from our Gallery Cosmos towards our Prime Minister - who has truly been on the right side of history."
From Vancouver, Canada - Gallery Cosmos Director Tehmina Enayet virtually announced the opening of the camp, saying, "As part of the activities marking the Birth Centenary of our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - Gallery Cosmos is organizing this special art camp with 22 prolific artists of Bangladesh. This exclusive art camp is a glorious opportunity through which we are shedding the spotlight on the historic and eventful life of our Prime Minister from the canvases of all these wonderfully talented artists, as tribute to the role model who herself is the epitome of development."
During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, we are thankful to all our 22 participating artists who joined this exclusive camp on our Prime Minister, maintaining adequate health protocol and making this special initiative by Gallery Cosmos and Cosmos Atelier71 a successful one, which has been arranged marking the Birth Centenary of our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu, family infected with C-19
62.2pc tourists prefer staying in hotel amid pandemic: Survey
Enthralling artworks showcase Sheikh Hasina’s eventful life
Mayor Hanif’s death anniv today
Switzerland committed to improve living conditions in Rohingyas camps
Two held with snake venom worth Tk 9cr
Three ‘drug traders’ held with heroin in Rajshahi
47 people fined for not wearing masks in Ctg


Latest News
Maradona: Funeral worker apologises over coffin photos
Iran vows to avenge scientist's assassination
All statues will be torn down: Babunagari
We’ll make a strong comeback: Mushfiqur Rahim
People will reply to conspiracy centering Bangabandhu’s sculpture: Mozammel
OIC’s CFM begins emphasizing Muslim unity in addressing Islamophobia
Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated
AL local govt representative nomination board meeting Saturday
Mayor Hanif's death anniversary Saturday
Narsingdi's Raipura Upazila BCL president held in rape case
Most Read News
Teletalk, Jobike sign business deal
Aly Zaker passes away
COVID-19: 20 more die, 2,273 infected in Bangladesh
Maradona to remain alive in hearts of football fans: Hasina
39th span of Padma Bridge installed, 5,850 meter visible
Now 5th grader ‘raped’ in Bagerhat; youth arrested
Plagiarism: An unethical practice
Hanging body of teenage boy recovered in Rangamati
'Adios Diego': Maradona buried
Jamal explores women’s inner beauty and deprived communities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft