

Mayor Hanif’s death anniv today

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the occasion.

"Mayor Hanif was a dedicated leader of the Awami League and he worked for the welfare of the people till his death," the President said while paying tribute to his memory.

"Hanif played a pivotal role in all the movements including the mass upsurge in 1969, the liberation war and the anti-autocratic movement," said the Prime Minister.

Various organizations including Dhaka South City Corporation, Dhaka City Awami League and its associate bodies, Mayor Mohammad Hanif Memorial Foundation and Mayor Mohammad Hanif Smriti Sangsad have taken elaborate programmes to mark his death anniversary.

The programmes include offering fateha at his grave at Azimpur in the city, Doa and Milad-Mahfil at Mayor Hanif Mosque at Azimpur and a Memorial meeting and doa-mahfil at different mosques. -BSS



























