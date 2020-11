Police detained 15 people from a procession brought out by Hefajat-e-Islam near Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Friday.

Confirming the incident, Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station said that they were held as they were trying to block a busy road in the capital.

Hefajat-e-Islam had brought out an anti-sculpture procession in the area.

-Agencies