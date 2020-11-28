Video
Road crash: 4 youths killed in Cumilla, Magura

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Four people were killed in road accidents in Cumilla and Magura on Friday.
Two youths were killed in Cumilla as a covered van hit a motorcycle in Kalakochua of Burichang upazila in the afternoon.
The deceased Md Nazmul Haque, 28, and Shariful Islam Sohag, 27, were volunteers of social organization Help for Human.
Officer-in-Charge of Moynamoti Highway Police Safayet Hossain said the duo were going to Chandina while a covered van hit their motorcycle, injuring them severely.
In Magura, another two youths - Baharul Islam, 26,
and Sohag Bishwas, 30 - were killed in another road accident at Barakhari of Sadar upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Magura Police Station Joynal Abedin said three people were on a motorcycle when a truck collided head-on with it and an auto-rickshaw.
"The accident killed Baharul on the spot and Sohag died later at the Sadar Hospital. Another motorcyclist is undergoing treatment."  Sub-Inspector of Magura Highway Police Amiruzzaman said they seized the truck but its driver fled.
Meanwhile, the country witnessed 388 road accidents in August that left 459 people dead and 618 injured, according to passengers' welfare body Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity. The number of road accidents in the country rose 56% and fatalities 57% in June compared to May, it said. During this time, 368 people were killed and 518 others injured in 358 road, railway, and waterway accidents.
In 2019, 8,543 people were killed and 14,318 injured in 6,210 road, railway, and waterway accidents.
Of them, 5,516 road accidents left 7,855 people dead and 13,330 injured. Deaths in road crash rose 8.07% in 2019 compared to 2018.
Reckless driving, risky overtaking, dilapidated roads, unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers, using mobile phones or headphones while driving, and lack of awareness among road users were cited as main reasons behind road crashes.    -UNB


