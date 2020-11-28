Surplus LNG in Ctg but no gas for domestic use

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: The port city of Chattogram has now surplus energy supply capacity with the operation of floating storage and regasification units of two projects on the Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Those two projects have the capacity to supply 1000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each.

But they are now producing nearly 600 mmcft of gas daily. Of them, the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company limited (KGDCL) is getting 325 mmcfd of gas following the decline of demand in Chattogram.

The remaining 300 mmcfd are being supplied to Dhaka by newly installed gas pipeline.

The port city can consume only 325 mmcfd of gas. But KGDCL can use more than 400 mmcfd of gas.

More than one lakh customers of Chattogram are deprived of gas while it has more than six lakh domestic connections with the consumption capacity of 60 mmcfd of gas.

Besides, a total of 25,000 applications have been pending since 2009 last. The KGDCL had earned an amount of Tk22 crore against 25,000 applications.

Sources said, if the 25,000 domestic connections are given, Chattogram needs 5 more mmcfd of gas.

As a result, the KGDCL can approve domestic connections for over one lakh residences.

Energy Ministry sources said, the Prime Minister is interested to resume domestic connection in the country. But it is alleged that a section of senior officials are creating obstacles to resumption of domestic connections.

At present the country has two LNG import terminals commissioned in 2018. Excelerate Energy provided its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness. The state-owned Petrobangla has already signed a 15-year supply deal with Qatar's RasGas for the delivery of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.

The two projects have the capacity to supply 1000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each.

Besides, Bangladesh's second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has started to feed gas to the national grid after completing commissioning late on April 30 in 2019 last.









